Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

