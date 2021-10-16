Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.74 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $101.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

