Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.57 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

