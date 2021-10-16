Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,649 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

