Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,736 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

