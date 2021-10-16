QS Investors LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

