QS Investors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $161.95 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,473 shares of company stock valued at $36,129,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

