QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:PNC opened at $199.13 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average of $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

