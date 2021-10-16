QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CERN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

