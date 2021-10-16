QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 3,785 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,028.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $230.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

