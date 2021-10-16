QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last three months. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

