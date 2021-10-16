QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

