Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

NYSE:EGP opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $184.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

