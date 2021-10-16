Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $91,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.