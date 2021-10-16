Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Lowered by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.48.

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

