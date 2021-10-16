Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wayfair Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

NYSE:W opened at $239.77 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock worth $2,349,573 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

