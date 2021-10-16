Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.