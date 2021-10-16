Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE APTV opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

