Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Tenaris stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

