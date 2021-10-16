Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160. Puma has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

