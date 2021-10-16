Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

