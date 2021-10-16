Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

