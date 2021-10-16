Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,805 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.78 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

