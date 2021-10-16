Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 37,321 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $10,097,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,372.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

