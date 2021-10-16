Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

