Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.95 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 189,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

