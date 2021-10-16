Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after buying an additional 185,667 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRL opened at $403.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.
In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
