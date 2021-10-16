Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after buying an additional 185,667 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $403.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

