Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,676 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

