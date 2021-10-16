Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.87. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

