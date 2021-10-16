Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199,894 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,213,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,209,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 33,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.