Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $564.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.54.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.