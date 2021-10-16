Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ PMD opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.75. Psychemedics has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

