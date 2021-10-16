Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10,147.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,988,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

