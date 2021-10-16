Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.15. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £512.61 million and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

