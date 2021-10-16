Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $276.52

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 276.52 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 327.20 ($4.27). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 320.60 ($4.19), with a volume of 165,245 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

