Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 65.8% in September

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

