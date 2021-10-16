ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $7,429,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.