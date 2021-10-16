ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 41,975 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 266.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWS opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

