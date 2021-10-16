ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after buying an additional 1,102,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

