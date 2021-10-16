ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trupanion by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

TRUP opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.23 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

