ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 438 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

