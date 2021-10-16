Project TXA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,758.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $58,758.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

