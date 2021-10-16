Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,627 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

