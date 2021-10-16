Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

