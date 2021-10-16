Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 956,416 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,378,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

