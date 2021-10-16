Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.