Profund Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

