Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $24,311,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401.

Shares of RBLX opened at $76.58 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

