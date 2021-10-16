Private Advisor Group LLC Has $867,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

PTMC opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.