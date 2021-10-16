Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

